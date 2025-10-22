How Celebs Rock Lace & Bodycon Dresses This Year
Lace and bodycon dresses are having their moment and it’s about time you did too. Proof that lace never truly goes out of style, it simply evolves.
Disha Patani redefined after-dark elegance in an all-black lace ensemble that whispered glamour and confidence.
Celebs are layering lace with blazers, denim, and even playsuits — creating textures that feel fresh, fearless, and fashion-forward.
A black bodycon dress is always a timeless piece, but one with a hint of lace adds a whisper of intrigue—subtle, and impossible to overlook.
Going for a garden party or a wedding, this look fits right in. The lace says romance while the front cut-out does all the flirting.
Jewellery has the power to elevate any look—turning something simple into something effortlessly striking.
Pair it with a jacket and statement heels to add a touch of edge to your lace look — perfect for taking it from daytime charm to evening allure.
Kylie is an It-girl and shows you how to be one too. Styled with a Y2K-inspired bag and a leather jacket for that effortless throwback edge.
Move over black and white — vibrant lace in crimson, lilac, and emerald is the new statement of the season.
If you’re hesitant about wearing lace or bodycon dresses, take a cue from these celebrities. There’s never a wrong moment to own the look.