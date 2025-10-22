How Celebs Rock Lace & Bodycon Dresses This Year

Lace and bodycon dresses are having their moment and it’s about time you did too. Proof that lace never truly goes out of style, it simply evolves.

Ridhi Goel
Oct 22, 2025, 06:11 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kyliejenner )

Black Lace Magic

Disha Patani redefined after-dark elegance in an all-black lace ensemble that whispered glamour and confidence.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Lace + Layers = Love

Celebs are layering lace with blazers, denim, and even playsuits — creating textures that feel fresh, fearless, and fashion-forward.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Bodycon That Fits You

A black bodycon dress is always a timeless piece, but one with a hint of lace adds a whisper of intrigue—subtle, and impossible to overlook.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @shaleenanathani )

Flaunt Your Shape

Going for a garden party or a wedding, this look fits right in. The lace says romance while the front cut-out does all the flirting.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sofiavergara )

Jewellery That Pops

Jewellery has the power to elevate any look—turning something simple into something effortlessly striking.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Mix & Match Bling

Pair it with a jacket and statement heels to add a touch of edge to your lace look — perfect for taking it from daytime charm to evening allure.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Texture Play

Kylie is an It-girl and shows you how to be one too. Styled with a Y2K-inspired bag and a leather jacket for that effortless throwback edge.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kyliejenner )

Colour Your Lace

Move over black and white — vibrant lace in crimson, lilac, and emerald is the new statement of the season.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @janhvikapoor )

Own Your Style

If you’re hesitant about wearing lace or bodycon dresses, take a cue from these celebrities. There’s never a wrong moment to own the look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @vaanikapoor )