How Celebs Rock The Double Denim Look
Check these 7 celebrity inspired, denim-on-denim looks that you can to add to your repertoire.
Check these 7 celebrity inspired, denim-on-denim looks that you can to add to your repertoire.
Embellished jeans and a denim jacket have never looked so cute.
Take a cue from this K-pop sensation to add this printed denim jeans and blazer to your wardrobe.
This patchwork denim dress can really make a funky statement on its own.
Break the matching denim monotony with different colours if you are not ready to fully commit to the blue denim-on-denim trend.
Layer your look with an oversized shirt and accessorise it with metal chains and enamel pins for a cool look
Go full denim with a shirt, fitted jeans and add a little spice with a corset top.
Embrace the trend with a fun matching look by this K-pop idol.
{{ primary_category.name }}