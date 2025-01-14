How Celebs Rock The Double Denim Look

Check these 7 celebrity inspired, denim-on-denim looks that you can to add to your repertoire.

Rihanna

Embellished jeans and a denim jacket have never looked so cute.

Jennie

Take a cue from this K-pop sensation to add this printed denim jeans and blazer to your wardrobe.

Kylie Jenner

This patchwork denim dress can really make a funky statement on its own.

Emily Ratajkowski

Break the matching denim monotony with different colours if you are not ready to fully commit to the blue denim-on-denim trend.

J-Hope

Layer your look with an oversized shirt and accessorise it with metal chains and enamel pins for a cool look

Bella Hadid

Go full denim with a shirt, fitted jeans and add a little spice with a corset top.

Yoona

Embrace the trend with a fun matching look by this K-pop idol.