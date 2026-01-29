How Green Tea Extract Helps Your Skin Glow In K-Beauty
A star ingredient in K-Beauty, green tea extract helps inhibit melanin production, revealing skin that's calmer, more even-toned.
Derived from Camellia sinensis leaves, green tea extract is loved for its soothing, skin-balancing properties.
Green tea is an antioxidant powerhouse supporting collagen maintenance, minimising pores, and acting as a daily defence against acne triggers.
It works to fade dark spots, supporting a more uniform complexion, leaving your skin looking more radiant than ever!
Naturally boosted with caffeine, it targets pigmentation concerns, helping soften dark spots and under-eye shadows.
Green tea extract calms redness, irritation, and stressed skin effortlessly all thanks to its anti-inflammatory benefits.
Rich in polyphenols, these antioxidants protect skin from environmental damage whilst also supporting long-term skin clarity.
Its all-rounded benefits make green tea extract a non-negotiable staple in any thoughtfully curated beauty routine.
Apply topically through serums and toners, and complement results by simply sipping green tea regularly.
Consistency is key. Layer gently, protect with SPF, and let green tea extract do the work!