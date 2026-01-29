How Green Tea Extract Helps Your Skin Glow In K-Beauty

A star ingredient in K-Beauty, green tea extract helps inhibit melanin production, revealing skin that's calmer, more even-toned.

What Is Green Tea Extract?

Derived from Camellia sinensis leaves, green tea extract is loved for its soothing, skin-balancing properties.

The Benefits Of Green Tea Extract For Skin

Green tea is an antioxidant powerhouse supporting collagen maintenance, minimising pores, and acting as a daily defence against acne triggers.

Glowing Skin Properties

It works to fade dark spots, supporting a more uniform complexion, leaving your skin looking more radiant than ever!

Reduces Hyperpigmentation

Naturally boosted with caffeine, it targets pigmentation concerns, helping soften dark spots and under-eye shadows.

Soothes & Calms Skin

Green tea extract calms redness, irritation, and stressed skin effortlessly all thanks to its anti-inflammatory benefits.

Green Tea’s Antioxidants

Rich in polyphenols, these antioxidants protect skin from environmental damage whilst also supporting long-term skin clarity.

K-Beauty Routine Must-Have

Its all-rounded benefits make green tea extract a non-negotiable staple in any thoughtfully curated beauty routine.

How To Use It

Apply topically through serums and toners, and complement results by simply sipping green tea regularly.

Final Glow Tips

Consistency is key. Layer gently, protect with SPF, and let green tea extract do the work!

