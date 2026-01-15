How to Apply Perfume Correctly for Long-Lasting Fragrance

Pro tip from fashion insiders: your perfume should linger far longer than you expect — and if it doesn’t, you’re not wearing it right.

Rasikka Deorey
Jan 15, 2026, 04:09 PM
Hit The Right Spots

Its all about the warm pulse points like wrists, neck, inner elbows, and behind knees, no rubbing. Mositurising first is an added bonus.

Make Your Scent Stick All Day

Application: Shower first, moisturise your skin, target pulse points, do not rub your wrists together & spray from a distance.

Perfume Tips for Him

Bolder the scent, higher the impact! Choose the woody perfumes with higher notes.

Perfume Tips for Her

Layer with matching scented products. Scrubs, body wash, lotions from the same family.

Pocket-Friendly Scent Hack

A hydrated skin, holds the perfume better and longer! Use petroleum jelly or unscented lotion before any perfume.

Where to Spray: Body or Clothes?

Skin! Neck, wrists, inner elbows, behind the ears, chest, and even behind the knees.

Don’t Overdo It!

Too much can be uncomfortable for you and those around you.

Keep Your Perfume Fresh

The best place to store them is away from light in the cool where they thrive.

Less Is More

Invest in quality! 2 to 3 sprays of a good perfume do the job.

