How to Apply Perfume Correctly for Long-Lasting Fragrance
Pro tip from fashion insiders: your perfume should linger far longer than you expect — and if it doesn’t, you’re not wearing it right.
Its all about the warm pulse points like wrists, neck, inner elbows, and behind knees, no rubbing. Mositurising first is an added bonus.
Application: Shower first, moisturise your skin, target pulse points, do not rub your wrists together & spray from a distance.
Bolder the scent, higher the impact! Choose the woody perfumes with higher notes.
Layer with matching scented products. Scrubs, body wash, lotions from the same family.
A hydrated skin, holds the perfume better and longer! Use petroleum jelly or unscented lotion before any perfume.
Skin! Neck, wrists, inner elbows, behind the ears, chest, and even behind the knees.
Too much can be uncomfortable for you and those around you.
The best place to store them is away from light in the cool where they thrive.
Invest in quality! 2 to 3 sprays of a good perfume do the job.