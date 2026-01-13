How To Choose Lipstick Shades For Bold, Chic Winter Style

Master picking the right lipstick shades this winter, indulging in deeper tones, softer textures, and shades that instantly elevate the look

Reva Godbole
Jan 13, 2026, 10:30 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @alexconsani )

Dark Coats, Burgundy Sweaters, Or Neutral Layers?

When winter outfits turn moody, your lipstick becomes the mood-setter!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @irinashayk )

Bold Vs. Subtle Lips

Winter lip looks oscillate between statement shades and muted elegance, choosing bold or subtle defines the mood of your entire look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @jastookes )

Skin Tone Matters

Choosing lipstick shades aligned with your skin tone makes all the difference, each complexion shines best with its own perfect hues.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Evening Glam Looks

Evenings are for deeper lipstick shades. From plums and to rich reds, they instantly dial up drama.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @irinashayk )

Casual Day Out

For daytime soft nude and brown lipstick shades keep things effortless and comfortable!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @heconghc )

Festive & Celebration Looks

Because celebrations call for lips that don’t play it safe, turn it up a notch with bold reds.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sophiasinot )

Balance With Eye Makeup

When eyes go bold, soften the lips to keep the makeup chic and balanced.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sophiasinot )

Winter Lipstick Texture

Winter lip products should lean towards hydrating, and creamy formulations, delivering soft-gloss finishes.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @makeupbymario )

Winter Lips, Perfectly Paired

Beauty looks are the reflection of personal style in winter, & choosing the correct lipstick shade allows for seamless expression.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileesteinfield )