How To Choose The Correct Lipstick Shade For Every Skin Tone
Ready for your best lipstick look ever? Swipe through for easy tips and expert tricks to help you discover a flattering shade for every skin tone and occasion.
From classic reds to playful peaches and bold plums, lipsticks come in an array of shades and undertones. See which colours express your style and perfectly accentuate your complexion.
Colour theory helps you select lipstick that complements your skin's undertone and enhances your entire look. Cool undertones pair beautifully with blue-based or berry shades, while warm undertones glow with orange, coral, or brick reds; neutral undertones can play with both.
Identifying your skin tone is all about observing how your complexion responds to sunlight and which jewellery, gold or silver, flatters you most. Check your undertones and use natural light to reveal whether you are cool, warm, or neutral, to make lipstick shade selection easier.
Soft pinks, light corals, and nude peaches look especially fresh and delicate on fair skin. Choose shades that add warmth and avoid colors that feel too overpowering for your complexion.
Mauves, berry tones, and terracottas flatter medium and wheatish skin by adding depth and subtle vibrance. Experiment with both warm and cool hues to see which complements you best.
Deep burgundy, chocolate brown, plum, and vibrant reds pop beautifully on dark skin. Bold, rich colours enhance natural undertones and create a stunning, dramatic statement.
Dusky skin shines with terracotta, burnt orange, and dramatic berries. Earthy and vibrant tones add warmth and highlight your features for an effortless glow.
Shopping for lipsticks online? Look for virtual try-ons, swatches on models with similar skin tones, or reviews to guide your picks before you buy.
Enjoy the freedom to choose shades based on occasion, mood, and personal style. The right lipstick will make you feel empowered and ready to take on anything.