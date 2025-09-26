How To Choose The Correct Lipstick Shade For Every Skin Tone

Ready for your best lipstick look ever? Swipe through for easy tips and expert tricks to help you discover a flattering shade for every skin tone and occasion.

Mannat Gangoo
Sep 26, 2025, 03:17 PM
Understanding Lipstick Shades

From classic reds to playful peaches and bold plums, lipsticks come in an array of shades and undertones. See which colours express your style and perfectly accentuate your complexion.

Understanding Colour Theory For Lipstick

Colour theory helps you select lipstick that complements your skin's undertone and enhances your entire look. Cool undertones pair beautifully with blue-based or berry shades, while warm undertones glow with orange, coral, or brick reds; neutral undertones can play with both.

How To Identify Your Skin Tone

Identifying your skin tone is all about observing how your complexion responds to sunlight and which jewellery, gold or silver, flatters you most. Check your undertones and use natural light to reveal whether you are cool, warm, or neutral, to make lipstick shade selection easier.

Lipstick Shades For Fair Skin

Soft pinks, light corals, and nude peaches look especially fresh and delicate on fair skin. Choose shades that add warmth and avoid colors that feel too overpowering for your complexion.

Lipstick Shades For Medium Skin

Mauves, berry tones, and terracottas flatter medium and wheatish skin by adding depth and subtle vibrance. Experiment with both warm and cool hues to see which complements you best.

Lipstick Shades For Dark Skin

Deep burgundy, chocolate brown, plum, and vibrant reds pop beautifully on dark skin. Bold, rich colours enhance natural undertones and create a stunning, dramatic statement.

Lipstick Shades For Dusky Skin

Dusky skin shines with terracotta, burnt orange, and dramatic berries. Earthy and vibrant tones add warmth and highlight your features for an effortless glow.

How To Choose Lipstick Shades Online

Shopping for lipsticks online? Look for virtual try-ons, swatches on models with similar skin tones, or reviews to guide your picks before you buy.

Lipstick Your Way

Enjoy the freedom to choose shades based on occasion, mood, and personal style. The right lipstick will make you feel empowered and ready to take on anything.

