How To Choose The Right Concealer Shade
Unlock the secret to flawless skin with the perfect concealer shade. Swipe through to discover easy steps and pro tips that will transform your makeup game!
Ready to master concealer? Follow this easy guide to select the ideal shade that hides imperfections while enhancing your natural beauty.
Picking the right shade is essential for a seamless, natural look. The wrong colour can make your concealer look cakey, too stark, or simply ineffective.
Knowing whether your undertone is cool, warm, or neutral helps narrow down which concealer shades will blend best with your skin.
For blemishes, use a concealer that matches your skin tone exactly to provide natural coverage without highlighting imperfections.
Always test concealer shades on your jawline or under the eyes in natural light to see which blends perfectly and complements your complexion.
Choose a formula that suits your skin type: hydrating for dry skin, matte for oily skin, and satin finishes for combination skin.
For brightening dark circles, pick a concealer one to two shades lighter with a peach or orange undertone to counteract blue or purple hues.
Combine a lighter shade to brighten around the eyes and a skin-tone shade for coverage on blemishes to create a balanced, flawless look.
No matter the shade, blending well with a brush or sponge is crucial to avoid harsh edges and achieve a smooth, natural finish.