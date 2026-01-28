How To Clean Makeup Brushes At Home: A Step-By-Step Guide

Great makeup starts with clean tools. Here's exactly how to wash your brushes properly, without overthinking it.

Why Cleaning Makeup Brushes Matters

Over time, dirty brushes quietly collect oil and bacteria.This buildup shows up as breakouts and uneven makeup.

Types Of Makeup Brushes

You've got your fluffy powder and blush brushes, flat foundation brushes, fan brushes to highlight -each tool serves a distinct purpose.

How Often Should You Wash Makeup Brushes?

Cream-product brushes need weekly cleaning, while powder-based brushes can be washed every two weeks safely.

Step-by-Step: How To Wash Makeup Brushes

Dip brushes in lukewarm water with gentle cleanser, then swirl on a silicone pad to lift residue thoroughly.

Rinsing & Drying Your Makeup Brushes the Right Way

Gently squeeze excess water, reshape bristles, and dry flat or angled outward to protect the ferrule.

Best Way To Clean Makeup Brushes

Deep clean brushes every two to four weeks, with quick spot-cleaning after each use to maintain hygiene.

Common Mistakes To Avoid

Avoid using hot water, soaking your brushes, and rubbing on rough surfaces. All of these practices can weaken bristles and shorten brush lifespan.

Clean Brushes, Better Makeup

Well-maintained brushes are the key to apply makeup seamlessly whilst protecting skin health.

