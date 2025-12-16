How To Get Rid Of Greasy Hair

If your hair goes greasy way too fast, you’re not alone. With simple habits and a low-effort routine, you can keep things fresh and clean.

Nirali S
Dec 16, 2025, 10:08 AM
Wash Less Often

Washing often can send your scalp into panic mode, making it pump out even more oil. Spreading out your wash days helps calm down that constant strip-and-replace cycle.

Pick Shampoo For Greasy Hair

Go for a low-sulphate, gentle shampoo with clarifying ingredients and little helpers like tea tree or niacinamide.

Lukewarm Water Rinse

Hot water is harsh, cold water is a shock, lukewarm feels just right. It opens your cuticles just enough to gently cleanse while keeping your strands easygoing.

Apple Cider Vinegar Hack

Mix a splash of apple cider vinegar with water, pour over your hair after shampoo, massage, and rinse. A simple step to balance your scalp.

Tea Tree Oil Boost

Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo and give your scalp a quick massage. Its natural clarifying and antibacterial magic keeps your roots fresh.

Stop Touching Strands

PSA: Hands off the hair. All that touching, dramatic flipping and “just fixing it” sends oil straight to your strands. Sometimes the best hair move is doing absolutely nothing.

Silk Pillowcase Swap

If your hair gets greasy by sunrise, blame the pillow. Silk pillowcases are gentle and cause less friction.

Diet Fix For Shine

Your hair is low-key what you eat. Too much junk sends your scalp into oil-overdrive, while a cleaner diet helps maintain balance.

Boar Bristle Brush

Grease happens, but your boar bristle brush has your back. It spreads natural oils down your strands, keeping roots fresh and ends silky smooth.

Cool Blow-Dry Upside Down

Roots feeling flat? Turn your head (literally). Blow-drying upside down adds volume to your hair.

