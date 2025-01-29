How To Get The Perfect Lip Contour With These Liners

Want to master the art of shapeshifting your lips? Here are seven brands you can shop from.

Laura Mercier

Achieve a lip look to die for with the Petal Soft Lip Crayon!

Charlotte Tilbury

The cheat code: resize and reshape the look of your lips

Rare Beauty

An incredibly smooth glide that won’t skip or tug, with one swipe you have defined your lips more and more!

Dior

Lip lines & pencils designed to contour and enhance your lips to the bite!

Huda Beauty

High pigments and perfectly shaped lips are the key.

LoveChild

Inclusivity at its core, best believe you are gonna end up with fuller lips.

Rhode Beauty

The perfect pout is just a few strokes away.