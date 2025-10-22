How To Identify A Pure Kanjivaram Silk Saree Like A Pro
Spotting an authentic Kanjivaram silk saree is an art. From zari threads to pallu weaves—here’s how to tell the real from the replica.
Handwoven in Tamil Nadu, a pure Kanjivaram silk saree is synonymous with luxury, heritage and craftsmanship that never goes out of style.
Each Kanjivaram is woven with mulberry silk and pure gold zari work — a technique passed down through generations of skilled weavers.
Authentic sarees carry a Silk Mark tag from the Silk Board of India. No tag? It’s likely not a pure silk saree.
In real Kanjivarams, the pallu is woven separately and then joined seamlessly — an unmistakable sign of authenticity.
A pure Kanjivaram silk saree feels rich, heavy and slightly coarse. The smooth, lustrous texture comes only from natural silk threads.
Examine the border closely. True Kanjivarams use silver and gold zari thread, not synthetic metallic yarn.
Fold the saree tightly — pure silk creases easily, but fake silk stays stiff. A quick way to test authenticity without harming the fabric.
Twist a bit of the pallu. If it springs back with a soft sheen, it’s pure silk. If it stays limp or dull, it’s likely blended.
Look for jewel tones and temple borders — classic markers of a genuine Kanjivaram. The zari work should shimmer, not glitter.
A real pure Kanjivaram silk saree starts around ₹15,000 and upwards. If it feels too affordable — it’s probably not the real deal.
Investing in a Kanjivaram is investing in art. Every drape tells a story of heritage, grace, and enduring beauty.