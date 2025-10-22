How To Identify A Pure Kanjivaram Silk Saree Like A Pro

Spotting an authentic Kanjivaram silk saree is an art. From zari threads to pallu weaves—here’s how to tell the real from the replica.

The Royal Elegance Of Kanjivaram

Handwoven in Tamil Nadu, a pure Kanjivaram silk saree is synonymous with luxury, heritage and craftsmanship that never goes out of style.

Rich Tradition, Intricate Weaving

Each Kanjivaram is woven with mulberry silk and pure gold zari work — a technique passed down through generations of skilled weavers.

Look For The ‘Kanjivaram’ Trademark

Authentic sarees carry a Silk Mark tag from the Silk Board of India. No tag? It’s likely not a pure silk saree.

The Pallu – Where The Magic Happens

In real Kanjivarams, the pallu is woven separately and then joined seamlessly — an unmistakable sign of authenticity.

Check The Fabric Texture

A pure Kanjivaram silk saree feels rich, heavy and slightly coarse. The smooth, lustrous texture comes only from natural silk threads.

The Border – Look For The Zari Threading

Examine the border closely. True Kanjivarams use silver and gold zari thread, not synthetic metallic yarn.

The Fabric Fold Test

Fold the saree tightly — pure silk creases easily, but fake silk stays stiff. A quick way to test authenticity without harming the fabric.

Try The Pallu-Twist Test

Twist a bit of the pallu. If it springs back with a soft sheen, it’s pure silk. If it stays limp or dull, it’s likely blended.

Inspect The Colours and Patterns

Look for jewel tones and temple borders — classic markers of a genuine Kanjivaram. The zari work should shimmer, not glitter.

Price Point Matters

A real pure Kanjivaram silk saree starts around ₹15,000 and upwards. If it feels too affordable — it’s probably not the real deal.

Add A Timeless Piece To Your Collection

Investing in a Kanjivaram is investing in art. Every drape tells a story of heritage, grace, and enduring beauty.

