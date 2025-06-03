How To Make Beauty Rituals Low-Waste
Maintaining yourself shouldn't cost you a kidney. Here are 7 ways you can keep your skin and your pocket happy!
Replace bottled shampoo and soap with solid bars. Bonus points if it's from a small business!
Use a reusable cleansing cloth, pair it with a cleansing balm for a skin-loving ritual.
It’s natural, fun, and cuts down on unnecessary packaging!
Skip express shipping, extra packaging boxes, and support brands that use compostable or recyclable mailers.
Choose products that come in glass, tin, or recyclable materials instead of layers of plastic
Use your old makeup to fill up your journal and get your creative juices flowing!
Those glass containers that had your favourite moisturiser? Don't throw it out; get a candle-making kit and make yourself a new calm bestie.