How To Make Beauty Rituals Low-Waste

Maintaining yourself shouldn't cost you a kidney. Here are 7 ways you can keep your skin and your pocket happy!

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 03, 2025, 05:04 PM

Swap Bottles For Bars

Replace bottled shampoo and soap with solid bars. Bonus points if it's from a small business!

Ditch Your Cotton Makeup Wipes

Use a reusable cleansing cloth, pair it with a cleansing balm for a skin-loving ritual.

DIY Face Masks Are So In

It’s natural, fun, and cuts down on unnecessary packaging!

Bundle Your Orders

Skip express shipping, extra packaging boxes, and support brands that use compostable or recyclable mailers.

Pick Brands With Conscious Packaging

Choose products that come in glass, tin, or recyclable materials instead of layers of plastic

Repurpose Expired Makeup

Use your old makeup to fill up your journal and get your creative juices flowing!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @wellermegs )

Reuse Your Old Containers

Those glass containers that had your favourite moisturiser? Don't throw it out; get a candle-making kit and make yourself a new calm bestie.