How To Make Your Lipstick Stay All Day Without Touch-Ups
Tired of constant lipstick touch-ups? Swipe through these savvy hacks to prep, apply, and set your lip colour for lasting wear and a vibrant finish all day long.
Tired of constant lipstick touch-ups? Swipe through these savvy hacks to prep, apply, and set your lip colour for lasting wear and a vibrant finish all day long.
Unlock the secrets to a longer-lasting pout with simple tricks that keep your lipstick vibrant and fresh from morning till night.
Start with gentle exfoliation to remove dry, flaky skin, creating a smooth canvas for lipstick application.
Apply a hydrating balm or lip primer to moisturise and prep your lips so your lipstick goes on smoother and lasts longer.
Build your colour in thin layers, blotting between each, to boost longevity and achieve a rich, even finish with a lip liner.
Matte lipsticks tend to last longer than glossy or creamy formulas, making them ideal for all-day wear.
Oils break down lipstick faster, so eat with care to preserve your perfect pout.
Use a lip stain for quick touch-ups that refresh colour without heavy layers.
Follow these simple hacks to enjoy confident, vibrant lips that stay flawless throughout your busy day.