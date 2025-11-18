How To Nail Your Winter Skincare Routine – AM & PM Tips

Your winter skincare needs a little extra love. As temperatures drop, swap minimal routines for richer, barrier-boosting essentials that keep your glow intact.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @aliaabhatt

Why Winter Skincare Matters

Cold air, heaters, and low humidity strip the skin fast. Updating your skincare for winters prevents dryness, dullness, and irritation before they show up.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Cleanse Gently, Don’t Overdo It

A mild cleanser protects your barrier while still removing impurities. It’s the first step of any basic skincare routine, especially when it’s cold.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate!

Switch your lightweight lotion for richer creams, humectant serums, and nourishing oils. Hydration is the real hero of winter skincare.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Don’t Skip Sunscreen In Winter

UV rays don’t take a holiday. Daily SPF is essential, no matter how cloudy it looks, a must in any AM PM skincare routine.

Photo Credit : Pexels

AM Skincare Routine Essentials

Start fresh: gentle cleanse, hydrating serum, rich moisturiser, and SPF. This simple morning routine keeps skin soft and protected all day.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @ananyapanday

PM Skincare Routine Essentials

Your night routine should repair. Cleanse, layer serums thoughtfully, and use thicker creams, the best way to learn how to do skincare routine correctly.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Exfoliate Twice A Week

A mild exfoliant removes dead skin build-up so your winter products can actually penetrate. No harsh scrubs needed.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Lip Care Must-Haves

Winter lips need more than a balm. Look for ceramides, shea butter, and overnight masks to stay flake-free.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Hydrate From Within

More water, soups, and hydrating foods help support your skin from the inside, a small habit with big winter benefits.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Customise Your Routine

Every skin type reacts differently in winter. Adjust textures, ingredients, and steps to build a routine that works for you.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @ananyapanday