How To Remove Nail Extensions At Home – Step-By-Step Guide
No time for salon? No stress. Here’s your safe and simple guide to removing nail extensions at home without damaging your natural nails.
No time for salon? No stress. Here’s your safe and simple guide to removing nail extensions at home without damaging your natural nails.
Before you start, identify whether you have gel, acrylic, or temporary nail extensions. Each type needs a slightly different removal process.
Grab a nail file, acetone (or alternatives if you’re avoiding it), foil, cotton pads, a cuticle pusher, and a nourishing nail oil for post-care.
Buff off the shiny top layer, soak cotton pads in acetone, place them on each nail, and wrap with foil. Wait 15–20 minutes before gently lifting softened extensions.
If you’re short on foil, simply soak your nails in a bowl of acetone for about 20 minutes. Gently scrape away loosened extensions — never force or peel them off.
Mix warm water, a few drops of dish soap, and olive oil. Soak your nails for 20–30 minutes. This works best for temporary nail extensions and press-ons.
Avoid pulling or biting off your extensions — it can tear your natural nails. Don’t rush the process; patience keeps your nails strong and healthy.
Buff gently, moisturise your cuticles, and apply a nourishing nail serum or oil. Give your nails a few days to breathe before your next manicure.
For press-ons, soak your hands in warm soapy water and gently slide a cuticle stick under the nail. They’ll lift off easily without damage.
With the right care, removing nail extensions at home is easy and safe. Finish with a glossy strengthening polish for that fresh, natural look.