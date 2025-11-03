How To Style A Hoodie Without Looking Basic!

Who says hoodies are just for lazy days? With the right styling and attitude they can be a statement and not just your regular comfy cover up.

Anshu Sheth
Nov 03, 2025, 04:54 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram/@ch_leclerc16_ )

The Hoodie Era Never Left

It has just grown with style. It’s that one piece you reach for on lazy mornings and still make look put together and elevated.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@suhanakhan2 )

Your Laid-B Street Slay

Throw on your hoodie with the shortest shorts; it’s that effortless mix of cosy and confident. Perfect for coffee runs, chill days, or just feeling cute without trying too hard.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@russellathleticanz )

The Cheat Code Look

A hoodie and shorts co-ord is every guy’s cheat code to looking cool without trying. It’s comfy, effortless and always hits the right balance between chill and stylish.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@wireditgirls )

Denim Baddie

A hoodie and denim are the ultimate mix of relaxed and refined. Its street, fun and functional!

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@nlmarilyn )

Crop It Out!

Kylie’s crop hoodie and mini skirt combo is simple but striking. It’s an easy look that feels so effortless and so chic.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@kyliejenner )

Go Easy And Comfortable

A hoodie with Bermuda shorts keeps it simple and confident, easy to wear and never out of style.

Photo Credit : ( getty images )

Hoodie Dress Moment

The hoodie dress brings comfort with a touch of edge, making it an easy choice for days you feel lazy and out of place.

Photo Credit : ( website/in.puma.com )

Casual Boss Mode

Style it with sleek accessories or a flowy jacket, and you’ve got a street style look that always feels fresh.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@princesspolly )

Sporty Girl Era

This sporty yet comfy combo-hoodie and a fleece skirt isn’t just for lazy days or after a workout; it’s a style statement in its own right?

Photo Credit : ( website/nike.com )

Care Free Fashion

Alcaraz’s green cord set; hoodie and shorts, proves airport style can be playful too. It’s that perfect mix of funkiness with fashion.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@carlosalcarazfanforever )

Ready to Shop the Look?

Take cues from these looks and make your hoodie moment truly stand out, because looking good should always feel this easy.

Photo Credit : ( getty images )