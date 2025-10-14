How To Style A White Shirt: The Ultimate Fashion Staple
We know everyone has at least one white shirt in their wardrobe — now’s the time to take it out and style it your way, simply because you can.
If holiday dressing had a dress code, this would be it — a crisp white shirt layered over a vibrant cropped top. It’s fun without trying too hard.
Who says a white shirt has to be basic? Layer it with a corset for a structured yet laid-back look, a perfect mix of sharp and casual.
A bow-tie white shirt is your shortcut to looking polished without the effort. Pair it with statement denim and bold shades for a classic look.
You don’t even have to think twice before pairing your white shirt with denim — lucky for you, this timeless duo isn’t going anywhere.
A tied-up shirt always brings back y2k vibes and the tea is, you just need a white shirt paired with denim jeans or shorts to nail the look.
The oversized shirt’s had its moment — try a cropped, structured white shirt with a flowing sliver metallic skirt for a fresh evening edge.
For that cottage core aesthetic, layer it over a white dress and add a scrunchie for a soft, cutesy look.