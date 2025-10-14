How To Style A White Shirt: The Ultimate Fashion Staple

We know everyone has at least one white shirt in their wardrobe — now’s the time to take it out and style it your way, simply because you can.

Ridhi Goel
Oct 14, 2025, 02:00 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kendalljenner )

Layer It Right

If holiday dressing had a dress code, this would be it — a crisp white shirt layered over a vibrant cropped top. It’s fun without trying too hard.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anushkasharma )

With A Corset

Who says a white shirt has to be basic? Layer it with a corset for a structured yet laid-back look, a perfect mix of sharp and casual.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Tie It With A Bow

A bow-tie white shirt is your shortcut to looking polished without the effort. Pair it with statement denim and bold shades for a classic look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @khushikapoor )

The Classic You Can’t Go Wrong With

You don’t even have to think twice before pairing your white shirt with denim — lucky for you, this timeless duo isn’t going anywhere.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

Tie It Up

A tied-up shirt always brings back y2k vibes and the tea is, you just need a white shirt paired with denim jeans or shorts to nail the look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kyliejenner )

The Cropped White Shirt

The oversized shirt’s had its moment — try a cropped, structured white shirt with a flowing sliver metallic skirt for a fresh evening edge.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @zendaya )

Over A White Dress

For that cottage core aesthetic, layer it over a white dress and add a scrunchie for a soft, cutesy look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bellahadid )