How To Style The Backwards Necklace Trend

If the last few red carpets have shown us anything, it's that the backwards necklace look is back and here to stay and slay.

Sarah Khatib
Mar 11, 2025, 12:46 PM

Sabrina Carpenter

Make your open back the star of the show with a long necklace.

Michelle Yeoh

Take a page from the iconic Michelle Yeoh's book and opt for a more sophisticated necklace.

Sonam Kapoor

Go the more traditional route and add some timeless elegance like this look.

Anya Taylor-Joy

We love the dainty route with a more whimsical charm.

Cynthia Erivo

Lean into a chunkier piece for a bolder effect.

Brie Larson

Go into patterns and motifs, like this diamond rose.

Taylor Russell

Stay true to your short necklace girlie heart.