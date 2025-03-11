How To Style The Backwards Necklace Trend
If the last few red carpets have shown us anything, it's that the backwards necklace look is back and here to stay and slay.
Make your open back the star of the show with a long necklace.
Take a page from the iconic Michelle Yeoh's book and opt for a more sophisticated necklace.
Go the more traditional route and add some timeless elegance like this look.
We love the dainty route with a more whimsical charm.
Lean into a chunkier piece for a bolder effect.
Go into patterns and motifs, like this diamond rose.
Stay true to your short necklace girlie heart.
