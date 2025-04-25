How To Throw A Summer Picnic Your Instagram Will Love

From a beautiful basket to a blanket, books and bites, here's how to make it a visually-curated feast in the coutdoors.

Ismat Tahseen
Apr 25, 2025, 09:00 AM
Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Gingham Style

You cannot appear at a picnic in anything but gingham.

Crochet Tote

Put your essentials in this pretty bag that screams summer

Fresh Pressed

Swap the canned beverages for some freshly pressed juices

Fruit For The Win

Your post is sure gonna love the appeal of some red strawberries

Serenity In A Book

Cart along your favourite read

Game On

Spin some fun with a boardgame or two

Map The Fun

Organise a treasure hunt for the gang

Get Tuned In

A pocket radio can add the right vibes to the day

Giveaways

Share lil themed gifts for your friends to take back with them

