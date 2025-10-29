How To Use Leave-In Conditioner The Right Way
Your hair’s new love language: Leave-In Conditioner. Use this as your guide on how to do it right for silky, frizz-free, main-character hair energy.
Leave-in conditioner is your post-shower essential for hydrated, frizz-free, salon-smooth strands every day.
Hydration and frizz control are its main benefits that keep your hair on the go all day long! It strengthens, smooths, and adds that healthy shine your hair’s been craving.
Perfect for dry, dull, or frizzy hair, leave-in conditioner adds moisture, smooths texture, and protects from heat. A total game-changer for curls, colour, and everyday styling.
Apply leave-in conditioner to damp hair, focusing on mid-lengths to ends, then comb through. No rinse, just instant hydration and shine.
Start with clean, towel-dried hair. Distribute a small amount evenly from the mid-lengths to the ends, using your fingers.
Comb after product application to detangle. Make sure it's all smooth.
You can style with your favourite tool and a heat protectant or air-dry for that straight-out-of-salon vibe.
Regular moisturising hair masks, deep conditioning treatments, and hair oils like coconut or argan oil are ideal for treating dry & frizzy hair.
Applying conditioner to the roots and using too much product should be avoided.
This addition to your haircare routine will not only make your hair look healthy and voluminous, but also restore hydration.