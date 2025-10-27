How To Use Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin

Vitamin C serum is a skincare essential known for its brightening and anti-ageing benefits. This guide will help you learn how to use it correctly, day or night, to reveal smoother, healthier skin.

Mannat Gangoo
Oct 27, 2025, 03:00 PM
What Is Vitamin C (And Why Your Skin Loves It)

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that brightens the skin, stimulates collagen, and protects against environmental damage. It is essential for a youthful, glowing complexion.

When To Use Vitamin C Serum - Day Or Night?

Vitamin C is best applied in the morning to protect against UV damage but can also be used at night for enhanced repair. Timing depends on your skin type and routine

How Vitamin C Serum Brightens Skin

Vitamin C reduces pigment formation and evens out skin tone, tackling dark spots and dullness. Regular use results in a luminous, healthy glow.

Prep Your Skin First

Properly cleanse and tone skin before applying vitamin C serum. A clean base allows better serum absorption and boosts its effectiveness.

How To Apply Vitamin C Serum

Apply 2-3 drops over the face and neck, gently patting it in. Avoid rubbing and follow with moisturisers and sunscreen during the day.

What Comes After Vitamin C?

Layer your vitamin C serum under moisturisers, sunscreens, or oils. Avoid applying after exfoliants or strong acids to prevent irritation.

How Often Should You Use It?

Start with once daily use and increase to twice once you build tolerance. Consistent application leads to the best skin transformation.

Ready To Glow?

Add vitamin C serum to your skincare routine for brighter, smoother, and youthful skin. Your glow-up starts with this powerful antioxidant.

