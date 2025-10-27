How To Use Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin
Vitamin C serum is a skincare essential known for its brightening and anti-ageing benefits. This guide will help you learn how to use it correctly, day or night, to reveal smoother, healthier skin.
Vitamin C serum is a skincare essential known for its brightening and anti-ageing benefits. This guide will help you learn how to use it correctly, day or night, to reveal smoother, healthier skin.
Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that brightens the skin, stimulates collagen, and protects against environmental damage. It is essential for a youthful, glowing complexion.
Vitamin C is best applied in the morning to protect against UV damage but can also be used at night for enhanced repair. Timing depends on your skin type and routine
Vitamin C reduces pigment formation and evens out skin tone, tackling dark spots and dullness. Regular use results in a luminous, healthy glow.
Properly cleanse and tone skin before applying vitamin C serum. A clean base allows better serum absorption and boosts its effectiveness.
Apply 2-3 drops over the face and neck, gently patting it in. Avoid rubbing and follow with moisturisers and sunscreen during the day.
Layer your vitamin C serum under moisturisers, sunscreens, or oils. Avoid applying after exfoliants or strong acids to prevent irritation.
Start with once daily use and increase to twice once you build tolerance. Consistent application leads to the best skin transformation.
Add vitamin C serum to your skincare routine for brighter, smoother, and youthful skin. Your glow-up starts with this powerful antioxidant.