Wearing Cobalt Blue The Right Way
The electric blue colour is hitting all the right spots. Here’s how to style the shade that refuses to be ignored.
There is a sense of energy to it, a vibrancy that radiates a strong, confident personality.
Even one part of the outfit is enough to spark interest; let the top or bottom lead while the rest plays it cool.
Go overboard and it risks becoming visually loud; grounding it with the right neutrals keeps the look refined.
When the colour does all the work, accessories should whisper, not shout.
Fabric shapes the entire look of a dress. Choose the right fit, while still stepping into the trend.
Lighter shades keep it fresh; go too dark and you lose the charm. Think pinks and peaches over red, they soften the look beautifully.
The colour works day to night, silhouettes and fabrics set the mood: wools and cottons in topwear or tailored trousers feel right for daytime, satin dresses and fur coats after dark.
Footwear works best in neutrals, monochrome, or a sharp contrast, anything else can throw the look off balance.
Feel the energy, embrace it, and slay the season’s hottest colour.