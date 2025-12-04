Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Ultimate Wedding Style: 7 Looks To Steal For Your Big Day
The actor’s wardrobe is packed with pieces that can elevate your wedding dressing game.
The actor’s wardrobe is packed with pieces that can elevate your wedding dressing game.
Nothing spells royalty quite like red, and this Manish Malhotra set is serving pure Raj-Gharana energy.
Modern style has its charm, but nothing elevates festive moments quite like a beautiful traditional look.
This look is proof that playing with sheer layers, shimmery fabrics, and new silhouettes can elevate your style altogether.
Our Bollywood heart-stealer embraces his roots, striking the perfect balance between heritage and modern proportions.
A sherwani and dupatta combo will always be a heart-stealer. And really, can you blame us?
Leave a couple of buttons open, add a touch of sequins, and you’ve got Ibrahim’s signature evening glam.
Throw in a velvet piece and, without a doubt, you’ve styled effortless regal fineness.
Men’s accessories don’t need to be loud; they just need to be the right ones. The right watch that reflects your personality, a brooch, cufflinks that complement the outfit, and shoes that pair perfectly.
Experimenting is key! Try new colours, different fabrics, and make dressing up for your day feel fun.