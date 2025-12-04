Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Ultimate Wedding Style: 7 Looks To Steal For Your Big Day

The actor’s wardrobe is packed with pieces that can elevate your wedding dressing game.

Rasikka Deorey
Dec 04, 2025, 12:08 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )

The Quintessential Royal Look

Nothing spells royalty quite like red, and this Manish Malhotra set is serving pure Raj-Gharana energy.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )

Perfect Festive Flair

Modern style has its charm, but nothing elevates festive moments quite like a beautiful traditional look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )

Modern Groom Goals

This look is proof that playing with sheer layers, shimmery fabrics, and new silhouettes can elevate your style altogether.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )

Elegant Bandhgala for the Contemporary Prince

Our Bollywood heart-stealer embraces his roots, striking the perfect balance between heritage and modern proportions.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )

Timeless & Traditional

A sherwani and dupatta combo will always be a heart-stealer. And really, can you blame us?

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )

Bold and Striking Wedding Charm

Leave a couple of buttons open, add a touch of sequins, and you’ve got Ibrahim’s signature evening glam.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )

Casual Royalty

Throw in a velvet piece and, without a doubt, you’ve styled effortless regal fineness.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )

Statement Accessories

Men’s accessories don’t need to be loud; they just need to be the right ones. The right watch that reflects your personality, a brooch, cufflinks that complement the outfit, and shoes that pair perfectly.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )

Steal His Looks

Experimenting is key! Try new colours, different fabrics, and make dressing up for your day feel fun.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @iak )