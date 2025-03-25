Iconic Friend Groups That'll Have You Texting Your Besties ASAP!

From a college trio in '3 Idiots' to group of detectives who became lifelong friends in 'Brooklyn 99', here are some great friend groups we've seen on-screen.

Anamm Inamdar
Mar 25, 2025, 06:22 AM

Harry Potter

Messy hair, hand-me-downs, and a walking library - name a better trio!

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

From Manali to Udaipur - some friendships are a lifetime trip!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Noice. Smort. Cool cool cool... just the perfect squad!

Gossip Girl

Friendshp. But make it designer.

3 Idiots

Aal Izz Well, as long as they got each other!

How I Met Your Mother

Suit up, grab a beer, and never forget the bro code!

Grey's Anatomy

They fix hearts, break rules, and always show up for each other.

Big Bang Theory

Not just roommates, not just colleagues - family, but with whiteboards!