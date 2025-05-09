Iconic Julia Roberts-Inspired Shades You Need This Season
Julia Roberts' sunglasses are a hot season must-have! Channel her timeless style with the perfect pair to add a touch of glam to any look
Sleek, retro and perfect for giving off effortless '90s cool girl energy
Bold, flirty and made for serving maximum attitude with minimal effort
Gives off the "too cool to care" look
This pair of cat-eyes will never disappoint you
Add a fresh, geometric twist to classic shades, creating the perfect blend of edgy and effortlessly cool
Sometimes, all you need is a pair of cat-eye glasses to complete your look
Clearly in her rock and roll era with round dark sunglasses, wild curls, and a soft, natural glow