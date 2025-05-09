Iconic Julia Roberts-Inspired Shades You Need This Season

Julia Roberts' sunglasses are a hot season must-have! Channel her timeless style with the perfect pair to add a touch of glam to any look

Chanel Sequeira
May 09, 2025, 11:03 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

The ‘Pretty Woman’ Sunglasses

Sleek, retro and perfect for giving off effortless '90s cool girl energy

The Cat-Eye Look

Bold, flirty and made for serving maximum attitude with minimal effort

The Bold Look

Gives off the "too cool to care" look

The Classic Nottingham Hill

This pair of cat-eyes will never disappoint you

The Hexagonal Look

Add a fresh, geometric twist to classic shades, creating the perfect blend of edgy and effortlessly cool

The 90's Retro Look

Sometimes, all you need is a pair of cat-eye glasses to complete your look

The Round Sunglasses Look

Clearly in her rock and roll era with round dark sunglasses, wild curls, and a soft, natural glow