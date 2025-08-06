Iconic Moments When Indian Elegance Met Global Glamour
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga while shooting 'And Just Like That.' Here are some more moments when Indian craftsmanship went global.
These Kardashian sisters attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding in custom-made Manish Malhotra lehengas.
Aniston wore this intricately crafted, pearl white lehenga for one of the segments in Murder Mystery 2, also designed by Manish Malhotra.
Zendaya dazzled in this midnight blue saree paired with a delicate golden blouse for the launch of NMACC in Mumbai. It was designed by Rahul Mishra and styled by Law Roach.
Another eye-opening look from NMACC's launch was this one by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla; an exquisite white Chikankari saree elevated with the heavily embellished golden blouse.
Another look of Kim from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding by Manish Malhotra featuring an embroidered off-shoulder blouse, and loads of jewellery.
This lehenga in a dramatic, timeless pink also made an appearance at the wedding. The makeup and rhinestones added immense elegance to the ensemble.
Beyoncé performed in this gilded Falguni Shane Peacock bodysuit at Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur.