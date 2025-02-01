Iconic Movies Turning 20 In The Year 2025
Grab the popcorn, get cosy and watch these classic cult-classic franchises that are turning 20 this year.
Grab the popcorn, get cosy and watch these classic cult-classic franchises that are turning 20 this year.
The golden boy is entered into the dangerous Triwizard Tournament, where he faces deadly challenges and uncovers Voldemort’s return.
This animated sci-fi comedy is about a young inventor who fights to save a city of robots from corporate greed.
A giant ape, King Kong, is captured and brought to New York City, where he escapes and meets a tragic fate.
A forbidden romance unfolds between two cowboys over decades of longing and heartbreak.
In this beloved book-to-movie adaptation, four siblings discover a magical world called Narnia, where they join forces with Aslan to defeat the White Witch and restore peace.
A group of zoo animals accidentally end up stranded on the wild island of Madagascar, where they must adapt to life in the jungle.
Two womanising friends crash weddings to meet women, but face chaos when one of them falls for the bride's sister.
A young Bruce Wayne trains to conquer fear and returns to Gotham as Batman to fight corruption and stop Ra's al Ghul's plan to destroy the city.
A fallen Jedi succumbs to the dark side, leading to the rise of the Empire and the fall of the Republic.
{{ primary_category.name }}