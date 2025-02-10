Iconic Rom Coms To Kick-Start Your Valentine Week

Feel like starting your week with movies that make you fall in love with the characters? It's all romance and fun with these...

Love Aaj Kal

Love yourself some past and present drama? This is for you.

Hum Tum

Opposites attract trope? You must watch this.

Notting Hill

I'm just a girl writing this for my love-struck girlies who love themselves romantic comedy.

Jab We Met

Running away sounds like a cute fantasy? Watch this banger and fall in love.

10 Things I Hate About You

Mostly, I hate how I don't hate this movie at all. I love it actually, a flawless masterpiece.

Bridget Jones's Diary

Love yourself some chaotic love-life decisions? Me too.

Salam Namaste

Are you someone who believes in second chances? If you do go for this fun watch.

No Strings Attached

Casual? Not really, you are in for a sob ride.