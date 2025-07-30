The Juiciest Beauty Trends We Spotted At ICW'25
From Slick Back Buns to royal brown-coloured lips. Look out for these beauty trends that were spotted at the India Couture Week held in Delhi this week.
The late designer Rohit Bal's team brought his vision to life by showcasing the beauty of Kashmir and revived the Parandi- a Punjabi hair accessory worn by women- to life.
The traditional three dots, a symbol of evil eye and spirituality seen on rural Rajasthani women, alongside exaggeratedly elongated wings, made its way to the ICW'25 for Rimzim Dadu's show.
This evergreen classic was spotted a ton during Aisha Rao's show. It's safe to say that this sleek look is a big yes, even in 2025.
It's giving Aishwarya Rai in Dhoom 2 back in 2006. Looks like Rahul Mishra just brought it back and left us all speechless.
See you later, cherry red lips- rich brown lips with a hint of shimmer and loads of royalty have just entered the chat.
We all love a regular clean girl look, but throw in a little more contour, highlighter, kajal and gloss, and you have a gorgeous indie twist.
Wake up, babe, it's 2012! But with a touch of 2025 because Couture Week saw a return of the infamous smokey eyes. Throw in some gold/rose gold eye shadow shimmer and ace this beauty trend.