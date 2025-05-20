If You’re Not Using These K-Beauty Products… WYD?
These Korean skincare products are what your routine’s been missing—trendy, glow-boosting, and totally worth the hype.
The OG lightweight and effective sun care for glowy skin.
Packed with six powerful peptides, this serum preps your skin for maximum glow —hello, smoother, bouncier complexion!
Gently exfoliating and brightening, this rice-infused toner smooths texture, and leaves your complexion soft and clear.
The perfect revitalizing first-step serum that strengthens the skin barrier, and enhances radiance.
A god-sent soothing treatment designed to calm irritated or sensitive skin.
This hybrid hydrates, brightens, and imparts a dewy glow without the use of mica or glitter. Brownie points for cute packaging
Your go-to mask that delivers an instant moisture boost and strengthens the skin barrier making it perfect for soothing and hydrating dry, sensitive skin