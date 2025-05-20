If You’re Not Using These K-Beauty Products… WYD?

These Korean skincare products are what your routine’s been missing—trendy, glow-boosting, and totally worth the hype.

Krishika Bhatia
May 20, 2025, 12:40 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instgram )

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun : Rice + Probiotics

The OG lightweight and effective sun care for glowy skin.

COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

Packed with six powerful peptides, this serum preps your skin for maximum glow —hello, smoother, bouncier complexion!

TONYMOLY Clarifying Wonder Rice Smoothing Toner

Gently exfoliating and brightening, this rice-infused toner smooths texture, and leaves your complexion soft and clear.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum VI

The perfect revitalizing first-step serum that strengthens the skin barrier, and enhances radiance.

Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

A god-sent soothing treatment designed to calm irritated or sensitive skin.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

This hybrid hydrates, brightens, and imparts a dewy glow without the use of mica or glitter. Brownie points for cute packaging

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask

Your go-to mask that delivers an instant moisture boost and strengthens the skin barrier making it perfect for soothing and hydrating dry, sensitive skin