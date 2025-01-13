Imran Khan Rom-Coms To Make Your Day Instantly Better
Tap through these visual stories to shortlist your entertainment dose of the day, courtesy our favourite romcom star, Imran Khan, on the eve of his birthday.
Best friends Jai and Aditi make for a perfect couple but refuse to consider a romantic relationship. However, when they start dating other people, they realise that they are actually in love.
A story where a brother tries to find an ideal bride for his brother which ultimately results in loads of fun, romance and comedy.
After a drunken night in Las Vegas, Rahul, a young architect, realises that he is now married to Riana. Both mutually decide to annul the marriage, but the following few days herald many surprises.
Aaliya is not ready for commitment even after a decade-long friendship with Abhay. She remains indifferent when he follows her to Australia but is finally shaken when he announces his wedding.
Jay doesn't believe in love stories, and Simran, is a girl who's in love with the idea of 'love' itself.
A quirky couple embark on a rollercoaster romance. When his girlfirend leaves unexpectedly, a man must navigate heartbreak and mystery to find her.
Sriram, a self-centred man, lies to his girlfriend, Dia, for his selfish gain. But later realises his mistake and has to fulfil a condition laid down by Dia to win her back.