In Love With Bridgerton? Here Are Other Films That Can Quell Your Thirst
Dearest Gentle Reader, As we await the next season, spend your evening high tea with these seven films to help time pass by.
Perfect for all the matchmaking mamas and for those who have a fondness for their neighbour.
Full of pining, yearning and regrets, this second-chance love story will melt even the coldest of hearts.
There is something just so familiar about an iconic writer dealing with the throes of love and societal expectations.
Two opposing forces find themselves falling madly in love with each other, despite their prior self-proclaimed hatred for each other in this classic.
Challenging the norms of race and gender, this film reminds us of the darkness that lingers underneath a glittering surface.
Misunderstandings and strong sibling bonds, follow the Dashwood sisters as they experience two types of love.
Dance through ballrooms and watch as perfect matches are crafted for the sake of revenge, after all, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
A film for all the escapists, this story follows a modern woman desperate to find love, and who makes her way to a Jane Austen-themed park.