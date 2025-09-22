India At The Oscars: A Cinematic Journey

From powerful homegrown stories to global productions shaped by Indian talent, these are the films that carried India’s spirit all the way to the Academy Awards.

Kriti Chugh
Sep 22, 2025, 04:14 PM
'Homebound' (2025/26 Entry)

India’s official Oscar entry this year, 'Homebound' brings together Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa in a poignant tale of roots, family, and belonging.

'Mother India'

The first Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar, Mehboob Khan’s classic redefined resilience and became the nation’s cinematic pride.

'Salaam Bombay!'

Mira Nair’s raw, unflinching look at Mumbai’s street children earned India its second Oscar nomination — and global acclaim.

'Lagaan'

Ashutosh Gowariker’s cricket-meets-colonialism epic had the world cheering, securing India’s third Oscar nomination.

'The White Tiger'

Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel snagged an Oscar nod for Best Adapted Screenplay, spotlighting India’s class divide through a razor-sharp lens.

'Writing With Fire'

The inspiring story of Dalit women journalists running their own news outlet made history with a nomination for Best Documentary Feature.

'All That Breathes'

This poetic documentary about two brothers rescuing injured kites in Delhi took flight to the Oscars with a nomination for Best Documentary.

'Period. End Of Sentence.'

Set in rural India, this short about menstrual health and stigma won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.

'The Elephant Whisperers'

A tender portrait of an indigenous couple caring for orphaned elephants in Tamil Nadu, this film bagged an Oscar for Best Documentary Short.

'RRR'

S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster didn’t just conquer box offices — it won India its first-ever Oscar for Best Original Song with 'Naatu Naatu.'

International Films With Indian Heartbeats

From Slumdog Millionaire (A.R. Rahman, Resul Pookutty) to Life of Pi, Gandhi, and Lion, Indian talent has left an incredible mark on cinema's biggest night in many ways.

