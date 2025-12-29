Leading the Spotlight: Indian Actors Who Redefined Their Careers in 2025
2025 marked a turning point for these stars, with career-defining performances, bold choices, and milestone moments across film and streaming.
Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to join the jury of the prestigious LVMH Prize, marking a historic milestone for Indian representation in global fashion.
Padukone also marked Cartier’s 25th anniversary in Dubai in an off-shoulder black gown, wearing the Chryseis necklace with a 63.76-carat rubellite.
She participated in the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi in March, where she spoke on balancing work and motherhood, mental health, and defining success.
Deepika attended Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week showcase, reinforcing her status as a global fashion icon on the international stage.
As the global ambassador, she stunned in a striking red Ashi Studio gown paired with a luxurious Cartier Pavocelle necklace and diamond earrings.
Kriti Sanon was named UNFPA’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, strengthening her advocacy for women’s rights and empowerment.
'Tere Ishk Mein' emerged as a hit film, with Sanon's performance playing a key role in the film’s critical and audience acclaim.
Jacqueline Fernandez represented India at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Women in Cinema initiative, spotlighting Indian talent on a global platform.
She was also honoured at the Italian Global Festival Series, marking a significant international recognition of her work.
Jacqueline attended Victoria Beckham’s Paris show, becoming the only Bollywood celebrity present at the event.
In a viral moment, Fernandez danced to Chanel with Tyla — the only celebrity the singer personally met and coached during her India trip.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivered a standout performances in Thamma and Raat Akeli Hai: The bansal Murders, winning praise from critics and audiences alike.
Vikrant Massey won the National Award for Best Actor, marking a major milestone in his career.
Sreeleela was featured in Lufthansa’s *Insider Guide 2.0* campaign, spotlighting her as a global cultural voice.
Farhan Akhtar earned widespread acclaim for his performance in 120 Bahadur, with the film and his role receiving strong appreciation.
Vijay Varma stepped into a romantic lead for the first time with Gustaakh Ishq, produced by Manish Malhotra, marking a fresh turn in his on-screen persona.
Rakul Preet Singh earned widespread praise for her performance in the film De De Pyaar De 2, marking a strong career highlight.
Aishvary Thackeray made one of the year’s rarest debuts with Nishaanchi, impressing audiences by taking on a challenging double role in his first film.