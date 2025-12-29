Leading the Spotlight: Indian Actors Who Redefined Their Careers in 2025

2025 marked a turning point for these stars, with career-defining performances, bold choices, and milestone moments across film and streaming.

Chiara Dutta
Dec 29, 2025, 04:43 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @itsvijayvarma )

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to join the jury of the prestigious LVMH Prize, marking a historic milestone for Indian representation in global fashion.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @deepikapadukone )

Cartier Event in Dubai

Padukone also marked Cartier’s 25th anniversary in Dubai in an off-shoulder black gown, wearing the Chryseis necklace with a 63.76-carat rubellite.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Forbes International Event

She participated in the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi in March, where she spoke on balancing work and motherhood, mental health, and defining success.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Paris – Louis Vuitton Fashion Week

Deepika attended Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week showcase, reinforcing her status as a global fashion icon on the international stage.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Cartier Event in Stockholm

As the global ambassador, she stunned in a striking red Ashi Studio gown paired with a luxurious Cartier Pavocelle necklace and diamond earrings.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

2. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was named UNFPA’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, strengthening her advocacy for women’s rights and empowerment.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @unfpaindia )

Tere Ishk Mein

'Tere Ishk Mein' emerged as a hit film, with Sanon's performance playing a key role in the film’s critical and audience acclaim.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kritisanon )

3. Jacqueliene Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez represented India at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Women in Cinema initiative, spotlighting Indian talent on a global platform.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @jacquelienefernandez )

⁠Honored at Italian Global Festival Series

She was also honoured at the Italian Global Festival Series, marking a significant international recognition of her work.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: igsfestival )

Attended Victoria Beckham show in Paris

Jacqueline attended Victoria Beckham’s Paris show, becoming the only Bollywood celebrity present at the event.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @jacquelienefernandez )

Jacqueline Fernandez x Tyla

In a viral moment, Fernandez danced to Chanel with Tyla — the only celebrity the singer personally met and coached during her India trip.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @jacquelienefernandez )

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivered a standout performances in Thamma and Raat Akeli Hai: The bansal Murders, winning praise from critics and audiences alike.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @nawazuddin._siddiqui )

5. Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey won the National Award for Best Actor, marking a major milestone in his career.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @zeestudiosofficial )

6. Sreeleela

Sreeleela was featured in Lufthansa’s *Insider Guide 2.0* campaign, spotlighting her as a global cultural voice.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

7. Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar earned widespread acclaim for his performance in 120 Bahadur, with the film and his role receiving strong appreciation.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @faroutakhtar )

8. Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma stepped into a romantic lead for the first time with Gustaakh Ishq, produced by Manish Malhotra, marking a fresh turn in his on-screen persona.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @zeemusiccompany )

9. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh earned widespread praise for her performance in the film De De Pyaar De 2, marking a strong career highlight.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @rakulpreet )

10. Aaishvary Thackeray

Aishvary Thackeray made one of the year’s rarest debuts with Nishaanchi, impressing audiences by taking on a challenging double role in his first film.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aaishvarythackeray )