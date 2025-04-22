Indian Beauty Brands Leading The Clean Beauty Movement This Earth Day
Celebrate Earth Day with the best Indian beauty brands championing clean, sustainable beauty, ranging from skincare to makeup.
The most gorgeous flush for your cheeks, with plant-based goodness and recycled packaging.
This toner uses Vegan collagen- a sustainably sourced alternative to animal-based collagen. It's significantly more effective in enhancing your skin’s moisture.
If you've always wanted to try snail mucin, but find it unethical, here's your fix. Vegan mucin creates a protective layer on the skin, locking in moisture and delivering intense hydration. Ceramides and probiotics work to repair the skin’s natural barrier.
This lightweight body cream uses only organic and clean ingredients, and smells heavenly!
This Vegan and cruelty free feather-light moisturiser feels like nothing on your skin and is perfect for the stifling humidity.
Vegan and certified organic, this lightweight, velvety crème highlighter performs like natural skincare, melting into the skin effortlessly.
With sustainably sourced clean ingredients, this buttery soft, reviving moisturiser deeply nourishes skin and comes in recyclable packaging.
With a holistic, all-natural and customised approach to hair loss, this brand is cruelty free and uses eco-friendly packaging.