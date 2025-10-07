Indian Celebrities As Faces Of Global Luxury Brands In 2025
The world’s top brands want a touch of India—and these stars are serving it with unmatched flair.
The world’s top brands want a touch of India—and these stars are serving it with unmatched flair.
Always serving boardroom boss meets red carpet goddess. Padukone doesn’t just wear LV , she is the mood board.
Modern, effortless, and quietly commanding: Bhatt embodies Gucci’s new chapter of sophistication with just the right touch of ease.
Panday channels modern femininity with CHANEL's classic codes — fresh, confident, and perfectly in step with her generation’s idea of luxury.
Kapoor embodies Dior Beauty’s timeless grace — poised, radiant, and always a step ahead of the trend. Think elegance with intention!
Effortless sophistication meets global stardom. Chopra embodies Bvlgari’s bold, elegant spirit.
Fashion’s wildcard with impeccable taste. Singh turns every brand into a personal playground — bold, playful, and always perfectly dressed.
Casual, confident, and sharp — Rahul makes Paul & Shark look naturally luxe.
From Mumbai to Milan, our stars are making luxury their own. Bold, elegant, and effortlessly iconic, India is officially on the world’s fashion map.