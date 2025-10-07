Indian Celebrities As Faces Of Global Luxury Brands In 2025

The world’s top brands want a touch of India—and these stars are serving it with unmatched flair.

Kriti Chugh
Oct 07, 2025, 05:28 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@aliaabhatt )

Deepika Padukone – Louis Vuitton & Cartier

Always serving boardroom boss meets red carpet goddess. Padukone doesn’t just wear LV , she is the mood board.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@deepikapadukone )

Alia Bhatt – Gucci

Modern, effortless, and quietly commanding: Bhatt embodies Gucci’s new chapter of sophistication with just the right touch of ease.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@aliaabhatt )

Ananya Panday – CHANEL

Panday channels modern femininity with CHANEL's classic codes — fresh, confident, and perfectly in step with her generation’s idea of luxury.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@ananyapanday )

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Dior

Kapoor embodies Dior Beauty’s timeless grace — poised, radiant, and always a step ahead of the trend. Think elegance with intention!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Bvlgari

Effortless sophistication meets global stardom. Chopra embodies Bvlgari’s bold, elegant spirit.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@priyankachopra )

Ranveer Singh – Multiple Luxury Brands

Fashion’s wildcard with impeccable taste. Singh turns every brand into a personal playground — bold, playful, and always perfectly dressed.

Photo Credit : ( website/gettyimages.in )

KL Rahul – Paul & Shark

Casual, confident, and sharp — Rahul makes Paul & Shark look naturally luxe.

Photo Credit : ( website/paulandshark.com )

India’s Luxury Star Power is Going Global

From Mumbai to Milan, our stars are making luxury their own. Bold, elegant, and effortlessly iconic, India is officially on the world’s fashion map.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@priyankachopra )