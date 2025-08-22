India’s Most Scenic National Park Drives
Nature’s theatre: winding roads, misty valleys, glinting rivers, and sudden wild vistas at every turn. All the places of India that you can't miss!
Jim Corbett National Park is India’s untamed wilderness, echoing with the roar of tigers, the rustle of ancient forests, and the thrill of stepping into nature’s raw, unfiltered theatre.
Sundarban National Park is the world’s largest mangrove forest, a mysterious water kingdom where tidal rivers meet dense swamps, and the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger rules the wild.
Bandhavgarh National Park offers a scenic drive through dense sal forests, open grasslands, and rocky hills, with ancient fort ruins overlooking a landscape rich in wildlife and one of India’s highest tiger populations.
One of India’s most scenic reserves, where tigers roam against a backdrop of ancient forts, tranquil lakes, and rugged Aravalli hills, is a rare blend of wilderness and history.
Set against the misty Nilgiri Hills, Bandipur National Park is one of India’s most scenic wildlife reserves, a landscape of lush teak and sandalwood forests, open grasslands, and winding streams, home to tigers, elephants, and a rich diversity of life.
It is a scenic expanse of sal forests, grassy meadows, and meandering streams, home to tigers, leopards, and the rare barasingha.
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Periyar National Park is famed for its scenic lake, lush spice-scented forests, and herds of wild elephants, a tranquil yet untamed jewel of Kerala.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Great Himalayan National Park is home to rare wildlife, alpine meadows, and soaring peaks — a sanctuary of the Himalayas in their purest form.
With a breathtaking Himalayan meadow, carpeted with rare alpine blooms and framed by snow-capped peaks, it is a living canvas of nature’s finest colours.
Maharashtra’s oldest and largest reserve is a rugged landscape of teak forests, bamboo thickets, and serene lakes where tigers, leopards, and wild dogs roam free.
A breathtaking mosaic of majestic rhinos, tall elephant grasses, shimmering wetlands, and dense forests along the Brahmaputra.
Tucked away in Vidarbha, Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary is a scenic haven of hills, lakes, and dense forests, home to tigers, leopards, and over 160 bird species, often called the ‘Green Oasis’ of central India.