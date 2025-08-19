India’s Most Scenic National Parks

Breathtaking safaris, rare wildlife, and postcard perfect views. These are India’s most scenic national parks.

Diya Jain
Aug 19, 2025, 01:01 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@penchmp )

Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh

High altitude meadows, alpine forests, and snow-fed rivers. This UNESCO site is basically nature showing off.

Photo Credit : ( Incredible India )

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Wildlife may be the headline act here, but Corbett is also about misty mornings, river safaris, and that unbeatable mountain backdrop.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@jimcorbettnationalpark )

Sunderbans National Park, West Bengal

The world’s largest mangrove forest and home to the Royal Bengal Tiger. Sunderbans is as dramatic as nature gets.

Photo Credit : ( sunderban national park )

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ruined forts, wild tigers, and deserted landscapes. Ranthambore is where history and wilderness come together.

Photo Credit : ( Make My Trip )

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Fauna on the move and endless green. Bandipur is South India’s safari experience at its best.

Photo Credit : ( Karnataka Tourism )

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

The jungle that could inspire 'The Jungle Book'. Expect sal forests, barasinghas, and a wild side you’ll want to keep revisiting.

Photo Credit : ( Kanha National Park )

Periyar National Park, Kerala

Set around a shimmering lake, Periyar is where boat rides meet herds of elephants and the views don’t quit.

Photo Credit : ( iStock )

Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand

Come monsoon, this UNESCO World Heritage site turns into a natural runway of blooms, carpets of orchids, poppies, and primulas.

Photo Credit : ( iStock )

Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s oldest and largest national park, where tiger-spotting feels like a sport and the forest never loses its edge.

Photo Credit : ( iStock )

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

The one-horned rhino’s forever home. Add wild elephants, swamp deer, and migratory birds, and Kaziranga feels like nature’s greatest hits.

Photo Credit : ( iStock )

Ready to Hit the Road?

Safari hats are optional, curiosity is essential. India’s national parks are calling and trust us, this is one road trip you’ll brag about.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )