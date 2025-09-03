India’s Top 8 Highest Waterfalls To Explore After Monsoon
Experience India’s waterfalls at their majestic best, where lush landscapes and nature’s raw beauty are in full flow.
Kunchikal Falls in the Western Ghats of Karnataka plunges from 1,493 feet, surrounded by teeming greenery and rugged terrain.
Barehipani Falls, located in Odisha, drop from a height of 1,309 feet in two stunning tiers, surrounded by dense forest and rich biodiversity.
Jog Falls, Karnataka, is a majestic plunge of the Sharavathi River, where four streams dance down 830 feet in a mystical symphony of rain and rock.
Steeped in the haunting beauty of Khasi legends, Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya, drops 1115 feet in a free fall from grand cliffs into a jewel-toned pool.
Dudhsagar Falls in Goa cascades like a sea of milk from 1017 feet amidst lush forests, with a railway bridge adding a touch of cinematic charm.
Tumbling in three graceful tiers from 1000 feet, this hidden gem in the hills of Cherrapunji is a serene spectacle framed by clouds and forested cliffs.
Meenmutty Falls, Kerala, thunders down 984 feet in three striking tiers, tucked in Wayanad's wilderness, and enchants only to echo with nature’s pulse.