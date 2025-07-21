7 Indie Fragrances With A Global Soul
These Indian fragrance brands are bottling nostalgia, terroir, and artistry into scents that are equal parts wearable and personal
A creamy, modern ode to Mysore sandalwood, this unisex blend wraps you in warm, woody comfort without feeling dated
As breezy as a Goan sunset, this scent captures sea salt, tropical blooms, and the soft fizz of freedom
Sweet meets spice in this playful blend. Imagine a cosy hug spiked with sass!
This bold, mysterious number swirls ripe berries with smoky, woody base notes. A genderless rebel in a bottle
Delicate yet defined, this perfume blends floral musk with powdery notes— like a whisper of calm in a chaotic world
Fun, flirty, and edible in the best way, this juicy gourmand layers ripe mango with creamy vanilla and playful florals
This niche brand channels Paris-meets-Mumbai with its green, slightly aquatic character. Fresh, modern, and ultra-chic