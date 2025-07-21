7 Indie Fragrances With A Global Soul

These Indian fragrance brands are bottling nostalgia, terroir, and artistry into scents that are equal parts wearable and personal

Siya Bhambwani
Jul 21, 2025, 12:00 PM

All Good Scents' Creamy Sandalwood

A creamy, modern ode to Mysore sandalwood, this unisex blend wraps you in warm, woody comfort without feeling dated

A Fragrance Story's Goa

As breezy as a Goan sunset, this scent captures sea salt, tropical blooms, and the soft fizz of freedom

Fonzie Folksy's Runway Bows

Sweet meets spice in this playful blend. Imagine a cosy hug spiked with sass!

Fraganote's Devil’s Berry

This bold, mysterious number swirls ripe berries with smoky, woody base notes. A genderless rebel in a bottle

Neesh's Song of Serenity

Delicate yet defined, this perfume blends floral musk with powdery notes— like a whisper of calm in a chaotic world

Ossa Perfumes' Tango Mango

Fun, flirty, and edible in the best way, this juicy gourmand layers ripe mango with creamy vanilla and playful florals

The Perfume Library's 11 Visconti

This niche brand channels Paris-meets-Mumbai with its green, slightly aquatic character. Fresh, modern, and ultra-chic