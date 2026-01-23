No Cheat Days, No Carbs? Inside Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 Body

A closer look at the training, restraint, and method behind Ahan Shetty’s most disciplined physical transformation yet.

Team ELLE
Jan 23, 2026, 03:40 PM
Photo Credit :

Soldier Physique

Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 transformation is all about functional muscle, endurance, and discipline—less gym vanity, more army-ready strength.

Photo Credit :

Precision Weight Loss

He focused on controlled fat loss while preserving strength, refining his frame to match the demands of a soldier’s body.

Photo Credit :

Muscle First

Training prioritised lean muscle, functional movement, and stamina—building a body that looks real, capable, and combat-ready.

Photo Credit :

Discipline Over Desire

His routine was rooted in consistency—choosing structure and restraint over shortcuts, even on the toughest days.

Photo Credit :

Sustained Energy

Balanced meals and smart training ensured steady energy levels—crucial for long shooting days and physically demanding scenes.

Photo Credit :

Fuel With Limits

The diet stayed clean and measured, giving his body just enough fuel to perform without tipping into excess.

Photo Credit :

Final Transformation

Focus, structure, and discipline came together to shape a body built for endurance and realism.

Photo Credit :