No Cheat Days, No Carbs? Inside Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 Body
A closer look at the training, restraint, and method behind Ahan Shetty’s most disciplined physical transformation yet.
Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 transformation is all about functional muscle, endurance, and discipline—less gym vanity, more army-ready strength.
He focused on controlled fat loss while preserving strength, refining his frame to match the demands of a soldier’s body.
Training prioritised lean muscle, functional movement, and stamina—building a body that looks real, capable, and combat-ready.
His routine was rooted in consistency—choosing structure and restraint over shortcuts, even on the toughest days.
Balanced meals and smart training ensured steady energy levels—crucial for long shooting days and physically demanding scenes.
The diet stayed clean and measured, giving his body just enough fuel to perform without tipping into excess.
Focus, structure, and discipline came together to shape a body built for endurance and realism.