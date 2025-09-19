Inside Anne Hathaway’s Show-Stopping Bvlgari Jewellery Looks

Discover jewellery that defines timeless elegance: Hathaway approved..

Riddhi Sanap
Sep 19, 2025, 06:03 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @annehathaway )

Bvlgari's Heritage on Her Neckline

Anne Hathaway’s neckline tells Bvlgari’s story—one of heritage, elegance, and enduring glamour.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @annehathaway )

Power in Simplicity

Hathaway proves that less is more with her minimalist yet powerful Bvlgari jewellery looks.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @annehathaway )

Red Carpet Confidence, Head to Toe

With Bvlgari as her crown jewel, Anne Hathaway embodies modern royalty on every red carpet.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bvlgari )

A Touch of Vintage Hollywood

She channels vintage Hollywood glamour in a Bvlgari Serpenti necklace, a timeless emblem of power and allure.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bvlgari )

Gilded Glam in Atelier Versace

Stitched up in a blaze of gold, Anne Hathaway radiates pure goddess energy in custom Atelier Versace.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @annehathaway )

Hooded Drama & High Jewellery

Hathaway turns heads, cloaked in hooded drama and bejewelled in Bvlgari’s boldest gems.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bvlgari )

Anne x Bvlgari A Fashion Legacy

Anne Hathaway redefines the modern muse, crafting a fashion legacy with Bvlgari steeped in grace and grandeur.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bvlgari )