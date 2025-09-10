Inside Hailey Bieber’s Business-Core Era

Deep-Vs, power blazers, and a new take on sexy workwear. Swipe through the beauty mogul’s latest iconic looks.

Ananya Kaushik
Sep 10, 2025, 01:18 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

The Tom Ford Effect

A buttery YSL blazer, lace bra, and tailored trousers—businesswear with a sultry undertone.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Couture After-Hours

Hailey turned up the glamour in a corseted Ashi Studio gown, dramatic in rich brown.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Saint Laurent Beauty

A boxy lavalière top and olive skirt exuded refined elegance, perfectly elevating the beauty mogul’s clean girl aesthetic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Archival Donna Karan Moment

A dove-grey miniskirt set from spring ’96 proves her eye for minimalist vintage runs deep.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Wall Street Power Suit

Channeling the ’80s in Calvin Klein pinstripes, she brought polish and strength to the NYSE floor.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Teal Returns

Hailey reached for Tom Ford’s Gucci archives, styling a teal satin blouse with tailored trousers and waves for effortless allure.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Luxe Minimalism

A fluid taupe silk set with a daring neckline embodies effortless eveningwear, redefining modern power dressing.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Quiet Luxury Layers

Sheer over tank by The Row, low-rise trousers, and Saint Laurent pumps embodied pared-back authority.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )