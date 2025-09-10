Inside Hailey Bieber’s Business-Core Era
Deep-Vs, power blazers, and a new take on sexy workwear. Swipe through the beauty mogul’s latest iconic looks.
A buttery YSL blazer, lace bra, and tailored trousers—businesswear with a sultry undertone.
Hailey turned up the glamour in a corseted Ashi Studio gown, dramatic in rich brown.
A boxy lavalière top and olive skirt exuded refined elegance, perfectly elevating the beauty mogul’s clean girl aesthetic.
A dove-grey miniskirt set from spring ’96 proves her eye for minimalist vintage runs deep.
Channeling the ’80s in Calvin Klein pinstripes, she brought polish and strength to the NYSE floor.
Hailey reached for Tom Ford’s Gucci archives, styling a teal satin blouse with tailored trousers and waves for effortless allure.
A fluid taupe silk set with a daring neckline embodies effortless eveningwear, redefining modern power dressing.
Sheer over tank by The Row, low-rise trousers, and Saint Laurent pumps embodied pared-back authority.