Inside India’s Most Luxurious Designer Labels
India's couture game has never been stronger. From booming bridalwear scene to modern silhouettes, Indian couturiers truly have something for every kind of a dreamer.
Being a Sabyasachi bride is a dream of many. His regal lehengas with intricate zari work to his minimal sarees, all perfectly pays homage to our Indian heritage.
Manish Malhotra is now synonymous to 'Bollywood'. His signature sequins, lush threadwork and cinematic colour stories bring the drama of India's art and culture straight onto the runway.
Calling him one of India's crown jewels isn't exaggeration. His genius lies in making couture feel like second skin while also allowing it to be a canvas for the Indian global.
Anita Dongre is one of India's leading couture designers, and rightfully so. She blends in traditional Indian handicrafts with global sensibilities, crafting designs that feel like a modern Indian fairytale.
Ever seen something that instantly steals your breath? That's Rahul Mishra. Everything in his collection is a masterpiece, inspired by his love for folklore, poetry and intricate Indian textiles. He's one of the most distinctive voices in Indian fashion right now!
The duo designs modern masterpieces with intricacies that will make your heart flutter. Preserving the lightness of femininity, AJSK never disappoints.
When you hear 'sculptural', you think 'Gaurav Gupta' and thats how much of a mark he has left o the Indian fashion scene. If you are seeking pieces that scream avant-garde, GG is always a bold and brilliant idea.
Everything she touches becomes a symbol of power and beauty. Each weave and embroidery celebrates an Indian that's both rooted and wonderfully global.
Indian couture isn't just fashion, it's a feeling. A celebration of culture, creativity and craft that only gets richer with every season.