Inside India’s Most Luxurious Designer Labels

India's couture game has never been stronger. From booming bridalwear scene to modern silhouettes, Indian couturiers truly have something for every kind of a dreamer.

Hardika Singh
Nov 12, 2025, 01:15 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram/@rahulmishra_7 )

Sabyasachi Mukherjee – The Royal Touch

Being a Sabyasachi bride is a dream of many. His regal lehengas with intricate zari work to his minimal sarees, all perfectly pays homage to our Indian heritage.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@katrinakaif )

Manish Malhotra – Glamour & Glitz

Manish Malhotra is now synonymous to 'Bollywood'. His signature sequins, lush threadwork and cinematic colour stories bring the drama of India's art and culture straight onto the runway.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@manishmalhotraworld )

Tarun Tahiliani – Drapes That Dazzle

Calling him one of India's crown jewels isn't exaggeration. His genius lies in making couture feel like second skin while also allowing it to be a canvas for the Indian global.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@taruntahiliani )

Anita Dongre – Sustainable Elegance

Anita Dongre is one of India's leading couture designers, and rightfully so. She blends in traditional Indian handicrafts with global sensibilities, crafting designs that feel like a modern Indian fairytale.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@anitadongre )

Rahul Mishra – Global Runway Star

Ever seen something that instantly steals your breath? That's Rahul Mishra. Everything in his collection is a masterpiece, inspired by his love for folklore, poetry and intricate Indian textiles. He's one of the most distinctive voices in Indian fashion right now!

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@rahulmishra_7 )

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla – Timeless Opulence

The duo designs modern masterpieces with intricacies that will make your heart flutter. Preserving the lightness of femininity, AJSK never disappoints.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla )

Gaurav Gupta – Sculptural Fantasy

When you hear 'sculptural', you think 'Gaurav Gupta' and thats how much of a mark he has left o the Indian fashion scene. If you are seeking pieces that scream avant-garde, GG is always a bold and brilliant idea.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@gauravguptaofficial )

Falguni Shane Peacock – Modern Couture Edge

Everything she touches becomes a symbol of power and beauty. Each weave and embroidery celebrates an Indian that's both rooted and wonderfully global.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@falgunishanepeacockindia )

The Couture Conversation Continues

Indian couture isn't just fashion, it's a feeling. A celebration of culture, creativity and craft that only gets richer with every season.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@rahulmishra_7 )