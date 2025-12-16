Inside Isha Ambani’s World of Luxury Handbags, Hermès & Luxe Fashion Jewellery
Whether it’s a diamond necklace moment or her growing archive of luxury handbags and Hermès icons, Isha Ambani’s style language is unapologetically maximal.
At #Swadesh in Mumbai, Isha paired her Navratna necklace with jhumkas that replicated its colours and craft, creating a cohesive, jewellery-led look that felt dynamic and richly Indian.
At the Pink Ball in London, Isha Ambani Piramal wore a breathtaking necklace of heart-shaped Colombian emeralds. Each emerald, rare in colour and brilliance, reflected India’s centuries-old reverence for these gemstones.
The rings worn by Isha Ambani in this look are a striking mix of bold, sculptural designs, classic solitaire diamonds, and playful motifs. Together they create a harmonious, layered effect.
Ambani’s bag choices show how an accessory can be both playful and impeccably refined. While she often gravitates toward whimsical pieces, she also invests in timeless classics. Most notably, the Hermès Mini Kelly.
Isha Ambani often wears large stacks of diamond bangles, layering several on her wrist for a bold, sparkling look. The mix of different widths and designs makes the stack eye-catching but still elegant, proving that style can be both luxurious and polished.
For Anant Ambani’s wedding, Isha wore a hand-stitched blouse adorned entirely with real jewellery. Combining pieces from her personal collection with new jewels from Gujarat and Rajasthan, each ornament was carefully reimagined and stitched onto hand-drawn patterns with gold and silver Zardozi work.
The necklace Isha Ambani is wearing is a show-stopping, multi-layered piece that perfectly transforms her delicate chikankari outfit into a regal ensemble. It features layers of diamonds and large red gemstones, likely rubies, arranged in a cascading pattern that draws the eye toward the neckline.