Inside Manish Malhotra’s Star-Studded Diwali Spectacle
A sparkling sneak peek into Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash where Bollywood’s finest turned festive drama into couture dreams.
Ananya crashed the party like she just majored in festive flirtation. Gold Sequins? Check. Accessories and sass? Double check.
Trust KJo to outshine the chandelier. Dramatic cape, killer shoes, and a smirk that said, “Yes, I planned this guest list and your outfit too.”
Suhana floated in a regal purple saree like a dream in motion with that effortless film-royalty aura and a mandatory waist chain.
Following her mum’s footsteps, Khushi went for pastel power like candlelight chic. Muted tones, minimal fuss, maximum effect.
Manushi glided in like she’d been crowned ‘Miss Diwali’ by default. Perfect posture, glowing skin, and an outfit that redefined regal minimalism.
Sara arrived like a festive poem that somehow rhymed with magic. Her outfit sparkled louder about the heritage than glitter.
Radhika’s Diwali look assured luxury, the kind that doesn’t need to scream. Draped in an elegant gold saree, she once again proved her title.
Sonam floated in like she’d RSVP’d with a wink, proof that desi glam can still pack a global punch.
Nushrratt was the secret card, poised like an angel in her daring fishtail cut and just the right amount of shimmer.
Genelia radiated that trademark sunshine with a simple and genuine joy, a guest everyone secretly hopes to sit next to during dinner.