Inside Manish Malhotra’s Star-Studded Diwali Spectacle

A sparkling sneak peek into Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash where Bollywood’s finest turned festive drama into couture dreams.

Riddhi Sanap
Oct 13, 2025, 07:09 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @shanayakapoor02 )

Ananya Panday: The Glitter Graduate

Ananya crashed the party like she just majored in festive flirtation. Gold Sequins? Check. Accessories and sass? Double check.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Karan Johar: Chief Of Celebrations

Trust KJo to outshine the chandelier. Dramatic cape, killer shoes, and a smirk that said, “Yes, I planned this guest list and your outfit too.”

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @karanjohar )

Suhana Khan: The Starlet In Soft Focus

Suhana floated in a regal purple saree like a dream in motion with that effortless film-royalty aura and a mandatory waist chain.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @suhanakhan2 )

Khushi Kapoor: The Serene Showstopper

Following her mum’s footsteps, Khushi went for pastel power like candlelight chic. Muted tones, minimal fuss, maximum effect.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @khushikapoor )

Manushi Chhillar: Miss World, Miss Wow

Manushi glided in like she’d been crowned ‘Miss Diwali’ by default. Perfect posture, glowing skin, and an outfit that redefined regal minimalism.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manushi_chhillar )

Sara Ali Khan: Rhymes, Radiance & Royalty

Sara arrived like a festive poem that somehow rhymed with magic. Her outfit sparkled louder about the heritage than glitter.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saraalikhan95 )

Radhika Merchant: Heiress Of High Fashion

Radhika’s Diwali look assured luxury, the kind that doesn’t need to scream. Draped in an elegant gold saree, she once again proved her title.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mehakoberoi )

Sonam Bajwa: Punjab Meets Paris

Sonam floated in like she’d RSVP’d with a wink, proof that desi glam can still pack a global punch.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sonambajwa )

Nushrratt Bharuccha: The Unexpected Twist

Nushrratt was the secret card, poised like an angel in her daring fishtail cut and just the right amount of shimmer.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @nushrrattbharuccha )

Genelia D’Souza: Simple & Good Vibes Only

Genelia radiated that trademark sunshine with a simple and genuine joy, a guest everyone secretly hopes to sit next to during dinner.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @geneliad )