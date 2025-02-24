Inside Paris Hilton's Starry 44th Birthday Party

From Jessica Alba to Snoop Dog, here's a list of all the celebrities that attended the iconic heiress' party.

Sarah Khatib
Feb 24, 2025, 02:09 PM

LISA And Sydney Sweeney

We live for a fairy princess moment, and this trio did not disappoint.

Anya Taylor-Joy And Jessica Alba

Timeless and elegant, the two legendary actresses stunned with classic looks.

Snoop Dog

The rapper exuded his signature cool in a relaxed, yet stylish ensemble.

Sia

Covered in pink from head to toe, the singer absolutely slayed in this hanbok.

Cara Delevingne

A face card that never declines, the model can pull off anything.

Diplo And Diablo

Sometimes basics are best.

Bella Thorne And Lele Pons

You can never go wrong with a little black lace or a stunning citrus moment, and these two actresses proved exactly that.

Julia Fox

The model let her makeup speak for her, and showed us that sweats are always in style.