Inside Paris Hilton's Starry 44th Birthday Party
From Jessica Alba to Snoop Dog, here's a list of all the celebrities that attended the iconic heiress' party.
We live for a fairy princess moment, and this trio did not disappoint.
Timeless and elegant, the two legendary actresses stunned with classic looks.
The rapper exuded his signature cool in a relaxed, yet stylish ensemble.
Covered in pink from head to toe, the singer absolutely slayed in this hanbok.
A face card that never declines, the model can pull off anything.
Sometimes basics are best.
You can never go wrong with a little black lace or a stunning citrus moment, and these two actresses proved exactly that.
The model let her makeup speak for her, and showed us that sweats are always in style.
