Inside Raveena Tandon And Rasha Thadani's Paris Vacation

The two actors embarked on a stylish break in the French capital—enjoying the cafés, Louvre and the iconic Eiffel Tower!

Ismat Tahseen
Apr 14, 2025, 01:52 PM
Ah Paris!

Slaying it French-style!

Bright Morning

Sipping on a mug of coffee to start the day

Say Statue!

Posing by the famous Venus de Milo, also known as Aphrodite of Milos

Cotton Candy Crush

Sweet pink thoughts on Raveena's mind

Cafe Stop

Paris is so known for it's eateries and they tried out a few

Family Click

Raveena with Rasha and Ranbir

Hat's Off

She rocks this elegant look

Selfie For Keeps

Mirror selfie works every time

