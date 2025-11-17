Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s Skincare Kit: Travel-Ready Essentials For Radiant Skin

Sonakshi Sinha keeps her glow game strong with a skincare travel kit that’s simple, compact, and perfect for staying radiant anywhere you go.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @aslisona

Glow On The Go: Sonakshi’s Ultimate Travel Skincare Secrets!

Her routine leans minimal yet effective, a blend of everyday essentials and hydration heroes that fit beautifully into any basic skincare routine.

Makeup Removal

Neutrogena Makeup Wipes are the first step, quick, gentle, and perfect for taking off makeup while travelling.

Exfoliation

The TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick keeps skin smooth and fresh without stripping, ideal for travel days.

Eye Care

Happy Mask Elderflower Eye Masks help de-puff and revive tired eyes, giving that instant refreshed look mid-journey.

Face Masks

She loves Sephora’s Fibre Face Mask and Eye Mask , easy, hydrating fixes that work especially well if you struggle with dryness.

Hydration Boost

NV II Hyaluronic Mask adds deep moisture, making it a must-have for anyone seeking skincare products for dry skin.

Base Makeup

La Roche-Posay Tinted Moisturiser gives a soft, natural finish, lightweight and perfect for travel-ready glam.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @aslisona

Brush Cleaning

The Sephora No-Rinse Brush Cleaner Spray keeps her tools fresh without the mess, saving both time and space.

Travel Light, Glow Bright

A routine that proves good skin doesn’t need clutter, just smart picks, consistency, and products that truly work.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @aslisona