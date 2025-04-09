Makeup Secrets To Get The Goth Glam Look: Swipe For Inspo!

Dive into the dark side of beauty with bold, dramatic looks that are equal parts beautiful and mystifying

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 09, 2025, 02:31 PM

Crimson Shadows

A seductive pouted, painted in rich crimson, and eyeshadow to match

Midnight Royalty

The razor cut brows make a statement , and Igari blush adds a gentle touch

Bloody Valentine

A red take on smoky eyes, this look is stunning

Victorian Vamp

Blood red eyeshadow, with a touch of silver will help elevate your vampy look

Nocturne Whisperer

The cat eye lenses, soft freckles and sharp eyeliner create a soft, yet boldly goth vibe

Crimson Temptress

The red waterline kohl adds a striking touch to her face

Crimson Fang

Bold double-lined eyeliner and tiny dots under the eye make a dramatic statement