Makeup Secrets To Get The Goth Glam Look: Swipe For Inspo!
Dive into the dark side of beauty with bold, dramatic looks that are equal parts beautiful and mystifying
A seductive pouted, painted in rich crimson, and eyeshadow to match
The razor cut brows make a statement , and Igari blush adds a gentle touch
A red take on smoky eyes, this look is stunning
Blood red eyeshadow, with a touch of silver will help elevate your vampy look
The cat eye lenses, soft freckles and sharp eyeliner create a soft, yet boldly goth vibe
The red waterline kohl adds a striking touch to her face
Bold double-lined eyeliner and tiny dots under the eye make a dramatic statement
